Bexley's growing sense of community

A long-vacant block of land in Bexley is now being used to grow a sense of community.
Three months ago, the Bexley Uniting Church decided to start a community garden and invited all its neighbours, not just church members, to come along and try their hand at growing vegetables.
Chairman of the church committee and lay preacher, Mikall Chong said the garden is about bringing the community together.
"We had a very big space so we decided to create a garden with 10 to 12 plots, each about two-metres by two-metres," Mr Chong said.
"We are growing a lot of herbs, about four different types of tomatoes, pumpkins and potatoes, and we have planted a mango tree.
"This land hadn't been used for a long time so we offered it to all the community.
"When they heard that we were starting a community garden they were very eager so we allotted plots to them.
"At any given day there are three or four people who come in the evening to water the plots.
"There are about 20 who are regulars and all up we have about 60 people visiting."
It has been fantastic to see friendships flourishing, he said.
"They are not church members but people who live locally. Some also come to our other activities such as table tennis, Tai Chi and guitar sessions. Every Monday we have karaoke for people who just want to come along and sing their hearts out.
"We are very happy that the community is warming to the idea of the garden. They live in units in the streets near the church and didn't have a chance to do their own gardening so they are very appreciative.
"They have a chance to taste their own produce that they grew with their own hands.
"We are also growing new connections. They feel a sense of belonging to the community."
Anyone who wants to join Bexley Uniting Church's community garden can phone Mikall Chong on 0414 882 060.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
