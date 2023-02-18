St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

$2.4 million funding boost for Bayside footpaths

JG
By Jim Gainsford
February 18 2023 - 4:00pm
Chuter Avenue, Ramsgate is one of the streets that are part of the Get NSW Active upgrade program

Bayside Council is busy constructing new footpaths and upgrading others across the local government area after receiving a $2.4 million grant from the Get NSW Active program run by Transport for New South Wales.

