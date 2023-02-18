$2.4 million funding boost for Bayside footpaths

Bayside Council is busy constructing new footpaths and upgrading others across the local government area after receiving a $2.4 million grant from the Get NSW Active program run by Transport for New South Wales.
"This is a very welcome boost to our footpath construction and maintenance schedule and has allowed us to progress a number of footpath projects much sooner than we anticipated," Bayside Council mayor, Dr Christina Curry said.
The Get NSW Active grant funding will be used for:
. nine new footpaths
. 12 footpath widening projects
. two shared cycleway/footpath projects.
Construction is already underway in the following suburbs: Kingsgrove, Monterey, Pagewood,
Ramsgate Beach, Sans Souci and Turrella.
Bayside Council's annual footpath budget currently maintains over 637 kms of footpath across the whole LGA and is prioritised on safety and usage.
A report to the February 8 meeting of the Bayside City Works Committee said, "There are a number of streets within the Bayside LGA without a footpath, or with a footpath on only one side of the road. Council has received many requests over the last five years to construct footpaths where none exist at the time of the request.
I"n recent City Projects Programs, footpaths have been constructed primarily using grant or contribution funding.
"Given that the number of requests for new footpaths and the number of streets without footpaths is greater than Council's current capacity to construct them, criteria have been developed to assess and prioritise delivery of new footpaths.
"The criteria are multi-faceted and essentially aim to give priority to new footpaths based on the level of benefit they would return to the community."
Criteria includes crash data for motor vehicle accidents involving pedestrians for the past five years provided by Transport for NSW, road classification including traffic volume, and potential pathway usage including its location to schools and public transport, connections to recreational facilities including parks and cycleways, terrain, requests from residents.
An audit was recently undertaken of all streets in Bayside that do not have footpaths and each location was assessed against the criteria, making the list more complete and comprehensive.
"The total current estimate for the provision of new footpaths in all 149 of these locations is $7,942,825.78 at current construction costs," the report said.
"If all these footpaths were constructed it would increase Council's annual depreciation expense by approximately $100,000 and annual maintenance costs would increase by approximately $140,000.
"It will be recommended that the new footpath budget for 2023/24 and 2024/25 be increased to $250,000 in each year.
"In additional there are several ongoing grant programs that Council has been successful in obtaining funding from for new footpaths, and these opportunities will continue to be used to accelerate delivery.
In recent years Council has attracted grant funding of up to $1 million per annum for provision of new footpaths, however, this level of grant funding is unlikely to continue post pandemic and in changing economic conditions."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
