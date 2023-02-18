St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Riverwood Community Centre celebrates Lunar New Year

JG
By Jim Gainsford
February 18 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Riverwood Community Centre has celebrated the Lunar New Year with a colourful community celebration.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.