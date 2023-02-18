Riverwood Community Centre celebrates Lunar New Year

Riverwood Community Centre has celebrated the Lunar New Year with a colourful community celebration.
The centre, in combination with the Canterbury Bankstown Harmony Group, welcomed in the 'Year of the Rabbit' with a gathering featuring all the traditional aspects of Lunar New Year including traditional music, cultural performances, lion dancing and handing out red pockets for good luck.
It was the 17th year the Lunar New Year event has been organised by the Riverwood Community Centre and Canterbury Bankstown Harmony group .
Riverwood Community Centre chair Karl Saleh said, "It's great to continue the traditional celebration of Lunar New year at Riverwood community centre to show our local communities that we welcome everyone and value our diversity.
"The Year of the Rabbit represents peace, prosperity, energy, and hope-and It is an opportunity to look ahead to a new year that we hope will bring us good health, joy and hope."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
