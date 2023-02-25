Women who undergo egg freezing will be able to claim a $2000 rebate under a four million dollar expansion of the NSW Government's $80 million Affordable IVF Initiative, if Liberal is re-elected.
The move would boost the eligibility criteria of the Fertility Treatment Rebate to cover egg freezing procedures and boost the number of places to 14,000.
Treasurer Matt Kean says many women are looking to have children later in life. "This is all about giving women more choice and taking some of the stress away from undergoing fertility treatments," he said. "With one egg freezing cycle costing up to $10,000, this rebate will help thousands of women choose what is best for them."
More than 2200 rebates have already been paid since applications opened on January 1. The government also announced this month a $2000 rebate to increase the number of IVF treatment places in publicly-supported clinics and boost fertility preservation services for patients with a medical need.
Gymea mother Amy Maree Campbell, 41, tried to conceive five years, battling endometriosis, before successfully conceiving her daughter Alinta, now three, via IVF.
She had two embryos left in the bank - one from Alinta's cycle on the eighth transfer, and one from the first cycle - seven and a half years earlier. It was that younger embryo that resulted in the birth of her son Taane.
Mrs Campbell welcomes the plan to support more families, and says it would ease the financial burden they go through. She and her husband Scott estimate to have spent more than $50,000 on IVF.
"We have stopped counting how much it cost because it's too depressing," she said. "We ran out of money half way through, and had to go to a bulk billed clinic. You can spend a thousand dollars just on progesterone cream. I have friends who have given up, so we feel very lucky."
Although the couple feel their family is complete, they have one embryo left on ice. Mrs Campbell isn't ready to give it up so quickly.
"I have an ethical and moral dilemma - I tried so hard for my embryos. I might get it turned into a piece of jewellery so the baby stays with me," she said. "I don't think I'm selfless enough to donate it, and it's $600 a year to keep in the bank."
The beauty salon owner has more than 20,000 followers on Instagram, where she advocates for IVF fertility support. She was also recently asked by her IVF clinic Adora Fertility, to be part of a campaign that supports other women going through fertility struggles.
"Ours was long and at times mentally draining but we are forever grateful for our journey," she said. "It taught us resilience and after eight years we finally have our happily ever after."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
