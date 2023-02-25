St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Meet the Locals

NSW Government's IVF fertility support pledge

EK
By Eva Kolimar
February 25 2023 - 11:30am
Gymea's Scott and Amy Maree Campbell with their children Taane, nine months, and Alinta, three. Both were conceived via IVF. Picture by Chris Lane

Women who undergo egg freezing will be able to claim a $2000 rebate under a four million dollar expansion of the NSW Government's $80 million Affordable IVF Initiative, if Liberal is re-elected.

EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

