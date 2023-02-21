St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Property of the Week

11 Ambyne Street, Woolooware

By House of the Week
Updated February 22 2023 - 9:34am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luxurious tranquil haven

5 BED | 3 BATH | 4 CAR

  • 11 Ambyne Street, Woolooware
  • Price: Contact agent
  • Agency: Highland
  • Contact: John Schwarzer 0408 604 422 or David Smith 0410 585 874
  • Inspect: By appointment

This home has been crafted with a focus on flowing open spaces.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.