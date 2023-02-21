Luxurious tranquil haven

This home has been crafted with a focus on flowing open spaces.
An expansive open plan living and dining space on the ground floor boasts high ceilings and plentiful natural light, flowing seamlessly out onto a large sun-drenched terrace.
A gourmet kitchen with European appliances and an abundance of cupboard and bench space sits adjacent to the dining room.
An opulent main bedroom is separated from the rest on the ground floor with back terrace access and a luxurious walk-in robe that leads to a private ensuite.
One bedroom has an extensive walk-in robe and another features a large study nook with storage.
Three modern bathrooms throughout this dual-storey dwelling offer a touch of luxury, free-standing baths and floor-to-ceiling tiles.
The perfect entertainer's alfresco overlooks a sparkling in-ground pool and level lawns whilst a separate spa features between the main bedroom and the large family living room, on the terrace.
The home features multiple living and entertaining areas, timber flooring throughout and a double garage plus an additional double carport.
Peacefully tucked away in a cul-de-sac in one of the most sought-after pockets of Woolooware, it is only moments from local schools, shops, transport, Woolooware Gold Course and Cronulla's glorious beaches.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.