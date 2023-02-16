St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Lead roles in Frozen Jr for Peakhurst sisters

Updated February 17 2023 - 10:34am, first published 10:30am
The girls in rehearsal. Picture supplied

Peakhurst sisters Emily, 18, and Keira, 15, are getting ready for the stage in the Davin Griffiths-Jones City Kids production of Frozen Jr during the April school holidays in 2023.

