Lead roles in Frozen Jr for Peakhurst sisters

Peakhurst sisters Emily, 18, and Keira, 15, are getting ready for the stage in the Davin Griffiths-Jones City Kids production of Frozen Jr during the April school holidays in 2023.
Emily, who graduated from Marist Catholic College Penshurst in 2022, steps into the role of Anna, and Keira, who is in Year 10 at the same school, will play Elsa in the Disney classic.
Keira has been performing in musical theatre for a long time and this will be her 14th musical.
An Australian Musical Theatre Academy graduate, she has performed in Rapunzel, The Little Mermaid, Oliver, Annie (played the character Tessie), Big Fish, Whistle Down the Wind (Elizabeth), Cats (Gus/Alonzo), 13 (Molly), Lion King Jr (Rafiki), The Little Mermaid Jr (Sebastian), Legally Blonde Jr (Elle Woods), Beauty and the Beast (Belle) and Aladdin JR (Jasmine).
She is vocally trained by Margi de Ferranti and studies acting under Ana Maria Belo. Keira trains in dance at DGJ School of Performing Arts and Dance Theatre Network at Roselands.
Emily has performed in The Little Mermaid, Oliver, Annie (role of Pepper), Big Fish, Whistle Down the Wind, (lead role of Brat), and she also has vocal lessons with Margi de Ferranti.
"I'm so excited to be back on the stage in one of my favourite musicals in the lead role of Anna," Emily said. "Anna is such a bubbly, warm, and optimistic character and I love bringing these qualities to the stage. I also get to sing some amazing songs such as For the First Time in Forever and Love is an Open Door."
"I'm really excited to share the stage in a lead role with my sister and my friends," Keira said. "Elsa has the amazing iconic song Let it Go, and wears a spectacular dress. Elsa is a very poised, cautious, introverted character with a protective instinct, which is different to the characters I have played in the past."
The production, which stars the Blackmore sisters, is on at the Bryan Brown Theatre on April 12 at 7pm and April 13 at 11am.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
