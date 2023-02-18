St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Residents urged to support Clean Up Australia Day 2023

JG
By Jim Gainsford
February 19 2023 - 9:00am
Georges River Council mayor Nick Katris said that the annual event is a prime opportunity for residents to come together to achieve positive outcomes for the community and environment.

Bayside and Georges River Councils are urging residents to take part in Clean Up Australia Day on Sunday, 5 March 2023.

JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Reporter

