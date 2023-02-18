Residents urged to support Clean Up Australia Day 2023

Bayside and Georges River Councils are urging residents to take part in Clean Up Australia Day on Sunday, 5 March 2023.
"Clean Up Australia Day is a wonderful initiative that gives families, schools and local business the opportunity to be part of Australia's biggest clean up," Mayor Dr Christina Curry said.
"It's good to see the Bayside community getting involved and helping to clean up our beautiful beach, parkland and waterways."
Georges River Council mayor Nick Katris said that the annual event is a prime opportunity for residents to come together to achieve positive outcomes for the community and environment.
"I am pleased that Council is supporting Clean Up Australia Day once again, and I'd be thrilled to see many clean up sites and participants across the Georges River area. If there's a location you have noticed that should be cleaned of litter, or you see there's a group already registered at a location near you, please join in by signing up via the Clean Up Australia Day website. You'll get enormous personal satisfaction by taking part."
Cr Katris thanked groups such as Ocean Watch Georges River and responsible individuals who have already registered local clean up events. These event locations include Oatley Pleasure Grounds, Hurstville Community Garden, Evatt Park in Lugarno, Lime Kiln Bay Wetlands, Hogben Park in Kogarah, Claydon Reserve in Kogarah Bay, plus Kempt Field and Woodville Park in Hurstville.
Bayside Council can assist site supervisors within the LGA with:
Anyone keen to lend a hand can register on the Clean Up Australia website.
Bayside residents have traditionally embraced Clean Up Australia Day and have helped remove tonnes of waste from our foreshore areas, bushland and parks.
Georges Riverkeeper Paddle Against Plastic
Council is also supporting Georges Riverkeeper and River Canoe Club on Saturday 4 March for a family-friendly Clean Up Australia Day / Paddle Against Plastic event at Scarborough Park Playground, Barton Street Kogarah.
By helping to remove plastics and other litter from the environment you will help reduce harm to native wildlife.
You can BYO watercraft or hire one for a small fee.
More Information and to register your own Clean Up site or join an existing one go to the Clean Up Australia Day webpage: https://www.cleanupaustraliaday.org.au/
To register for the Paddle Against Plastic go to: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/georges-riverkeeper-paddle-against-plastic-2023-tickets-520056291367
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
