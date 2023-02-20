Civic Disability Services and Southern Metropolitan Cemeteries have celebrated the long-standing partnership of close to 10 years, and the return of the Civic Crew to Woronora Memorial Park.
Both organisations have a long history of service to Sutherland Shire, providing people with disability with employment opportunities and business with positive social outcomes.
Through its award-winning model, Civic Crew, Civic brings a team of individuals with disability who are partnered with an on-site supervisor and provided with support and training to work within a variety of businesses.
Roles include administration, warehousing, events, hospitality, cleaning, catering, car washing and lawn care.
In 2018, Southern Metropolitan Cemeteries expanded employment opportunities with Civic, through the inclusion of the Civic Car Washing Crew and extended services to the Eastern Suburbs Memorial Park.
The Civic Crew model is designed to bridge the gap between open and supported employment, empowering NDIS participants to access mainstream employment while enabling employers to offer sustainable, inclusive workplace opportunities.
Civic Chief Operations Officer Kate Smith, says the continuity and success of this partnership shines a spotlight on how two organisations working together can be part of the solution - removing barriers to employment, training and support for people with disability.
"Partnerships such as this, can provide exciting career pathways and lead to ongoing employment and other long-term positive outcomes for people with disabilities," Ms Smith said.
One Crown Executive Director of Operations Rob Smart, says the partnership offers important opportunities for people with disabilities to experience a new work environment, develop skills and expand personal networks.
"During their employment at Woronora Memorial Park, our staff have included Civic Crew in activities and events as they would other staff members, providing valued social connections and community participation," Mr Smart said.
"Many of the Civic Crew team members and staff from across Southern Metropolitan Cemeteries have worked together for many years, developing great working relationships and friendships, not only with each other, as well as the many and varied visitors and community members who visit Woronora Memorial Park."
In 2022, Civic nominated Woronora Memorial Park to receive the Sutherland Shire Access and Inclusion Award, which they won.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
