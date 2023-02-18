St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

WorldPride at Georges River

February 18 2023 - 1:00pm
As part of WorldPride, a rainbow crossing on Forest Road, Hurstville, will lead to rainbow lights that will be displayed each evening at Hurstville Plaza.

WorldPride is a celebration of LGBTQIA+ communities from across the world and with Sydney hosting the party in 2023, the Georges River community is presenting a number of local events supported by Council.

