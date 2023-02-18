WorldPride at Georges River

WorldPride is a celebration of LGBTQIA+ communities from across the world and with Sydney hosting the party in 2023, the Georges River community is presenting a number of local events supported by Council.
Georges River Council Mayor, Nick Katris, endorses the WorldPride events in the LGA including a rainbow crossing on Forest Road, Hurstville, leading to rainbow lights that will be displayed each evening at Hurstville Plaza.
As part of Sydney WorldPride's Rainbow City, the crossing and light display at Hurstville will symbolise inclusion and the need to provide safe spaces for our LGBTQIA+ community.
"Georges River is home to a range of diverse communities. We value our strong relationships between individuals, including the LGBTQIA+ community. Guided by the principles of Council's Social Justice Charter, we have built relationships with local organisations, consulted with the community, and are working to eliminate discrimination and provide a safe, inclusive environment for all." Cr Katris said.
Events at Georges River Libraries will celebrate WorldPride with activities that provide opportunity to build awareness, understanding and empathy:
. Pride themed Story Times, celebrating families that come in all shapes and sizes, with the most important part being love.
When: 11.30am - 12.15pm, Tuesday 21 February; Where: Oatley Library
When: 10.30am - 11.15am, Friday 3 March; Where: Clive James Library Kogarah.
. Coming Out, Coming Home exhibition from the Queer Chinese community that shares their experiences through creative portraits, 26 February to 26 March.
When: Opening and Panel Discussions, 12.00pm - 3.00pm on Sunday 26 February.
Where: Hurstville Library
. Public screening of the opening plenary of the Sydney World Pride Human Rights Conference followed by an introduction to the library's Pride Collection and Pride Book Club
When: 9.00am - 12.00pm, Wednesday 1 March
Where: Kogarah Library
With Council support, Advance Diversity Services (ADS) is collaborating with LGBTQIA+ organisations to offer inclusion-building activities during the festival:
. A subsidised ($10) LGBTQIA+ movie screening of "El Houb - The Love"
When: 7.00pm - 9.00pm, Thursday 16 February
Where: Hurstville Events Cinema
. A free ACON-run Inclusive Practice Training Workshop for local services on the needs of LGBTQIA+ people. Bookings essential.
When: 9.00am - 4.00pm, Tuesday 28 February
Where: ADS, Hurstville
"There is no better time for us to be building community acceptance of diversity and LGBTQIA+ inclusion than during Sydney WorldPride," said Anthony Scerri, Manager Settlement and Community Services at ADS.
"The events we've planned during Sydney WorldPride aim to foster an inclusive community that embraces and celebrates LGBTQIA+ people and communities and promotes their participation and wellbeing."
For more information and details on WorldPride events in Georges River, visit Council's WorldPride Community page online.
