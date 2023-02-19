Concerns over the M6 Stage 1 Urban Design and Landscape Plan

Bayside Council has made a number of suggestions in its submission on the M6 Stage 1 Urban Design and Landscape Plan which is currently on exhibition.
As part of the construction of the M6 Motorway, Stage 1, Transport for NSW is providing new public open space at Marsh Street, Arncliffe, to be known as Pemulwuy Park; reinstatement of Bicentennial Park, Rockdale, and construction of an active transport corridor from Bestic Street to Chuter Avenue.
Transport for NSW is seeking feedback on the Draft Urban Design and Landscape Plan (UDLP), which sets out the design and landscape framework for these works..
"The M6 Stage 1 project includes the creation of high quality recreation and open space assets that will be of significant benefit to the Bayside community," according to a report going to next week's full council meeting.
"There are several key issues that have been raised by Council officers as the design has developed and these remain outstanding."
The report recommends that Council makes a submission to highlight these issues.
These include:
Access to Pemulwuy Park (Marsh Street M6 Compound and former Kogarah Golf Course).
"The access into the main body of the park from Marsh Street only caters for pedestrian and maintenance vehicles," the council's draft submission said.
"The single parking area located at Marsh Street will require park users to walk 800m to access the lower end of the park. This will provide poor accessibility and will limit users and creates community safety concerns."
Council wants the design for Pemulwuy Park to consider the future context of the Cooks Cove development and adjoining change from golf course to park land.
Location of Pump Track and design of open space adjacent Marsh Street.
"While the BMX Pump Track is an excellent inclusion, it is located within the area impacted by the future Cooks Cove development access road (the extension of Gertrude Street). This may result in demolition of the pump track when the site is developed, which could occur within two years of opening. The pump track should be relocated or removed," the draft submission said.
Playground:
"Council is concerned about the potential safety concerns with respect to the creation of poor sight-lines in the park, particularly in the playground area, and resultant child safety risks. Of particular concern is the risk that arises with a playground with poor levels of supervision that is in proximity to scenic waterbodies," according to the draft submission.
Frog Habitat:
"It is noted that the establishment of frog habitat, which is a condition of consent imposed by DPE, may limit the full development of the park," the draft submission said.
Park function and Buildings:
"Council resolved in 2021 that this park would not include a sporting focus and provide a passive focus, like Centennial Park. The Urban Design and Landscape Plan suggests sporting fields contrary to the vision for the future functionality of the site. The spaces are too small and cannot function as fields in any case, and buildings do not cater for sporting function with no capacity for chang rooms or other associated facilities."
The council alsohs concerns on the reinstated Bicentennial Park:
These include lack of lighting at the Youth Hub and Pump Tracks.
The potential conflicts arising form the 30km per hour speed limit on the pedestrian and cyclist pathway- active transport corridor (ATC).
The UDLP is on public exhibition from 2 February to 2 March 2023, and the full report can be found at the below link: https://caportal.com.au/rms/m6/urban-design-and-landscape-plan
The Have Your Say portal can be found at the below link: https://www.nsw.gov.au/have-your-say/m6-stage-1-urban-design-landscape-plan
