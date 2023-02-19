One of Sutherland Hospital's six new operating theatres is extra special.
The fully integrated digital Hybrid Operating Room combines a traditional operating theatre with an image guided interventional suite.
This combination allows for highly complex, advanced surgical procedures to be performed by a multidisciplinary group of medical, anaesthetic and nursing staff.
The Hybrid Operating Room has a built-in ceiling-mounted fluoroscopy machine, otherwise known as a C-Arm, which allows clinicians to obtain images of a patient's entire body without needing to move the operating table.
The imaging system can be easily re-positioned for different procedures, or completely moved away from the table, allowing flexibility around the operating table.
The new hybrid theatre is also equipped with digital screens and a control room so clinicians can more easily monitor the patient throughout their surgery from all parts of the theatre, enhancing clinical workflow.
Hospital general manager Vicki Weeden said the technology allowed for minimally invasive and major surgical procedures to be done in one place without the need for patient transfers.
"The new technology also allows upskilling of the medical and nursing workforce to enhance patient outcomes," she said.
Ms Weeden said the six new operating theatres would be opened over the next month as part of the first phase of the $88.5 million Sutherland Hospital Operating Theatre Complex redevelopment project, to increase capacity for additional surgery at the hospital.
"Refurbishment works are then planned to commence, delivering a total of 10 operating and procedure rooms on the campus for the future health care needs of the Sutherland community," she said.
The entire project is expected to be completed in late 2023.
A new five-storey building, connected to the main hospital, also includes surgical short stay and recovery spaces, and state-of-the-art MRI suite, which Health Minister Brad Hazzard officially opened on February 13.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
