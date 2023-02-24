Community welcomes review of Riverwood housing estate plan

.
The community has welcomed the news that the redevelopment plans for the RIverwood Housing Estate will not proceed in its current form.
The NSW Land and Housing Corporation (LAHC) had prepared a rezoning proposal for the estate to construct 3,900 dwellings, ranging from three to 12-storeys.
Of these, 30 per cent, or 1,170 dwellings, would have been social housing. The 30-hectare estate currently has around 1,000 social housing dwellings, private dwellings and council-owned land.
But the community opposed the plan which would have increased the population of the Riverwood estate from 1,500 to more than 6,000.
"Based on extensive feedback arising from the recent exhibition period, we are working closely with Transport for NSW to carry out further investigations and modelling to determine how the project could be serviced by existing, upgraded and new infrastructure over the 20-year project delivery timeline, including road, rail and cycleway capacity," a spokesperson for the Department of Planning and Environment said.
"The development will not proceed in its current form until adequate road and traffic infrastructure issues are resolved."
Oatley MP, Mark Coure said that the Riverwood Housing Plan was completely inappropriate.
"It is fantastic news that the Riverwood Housing Plan has been killed-off by the Land and Housing Corporation. Locals have been waiting for this news for a long time," Mr Coure said.
"Traffic and congestion along Belmore Road is already terrible and to add in so many additional residents was a ridiculous proposal," he said.
"We do not need 20 storeys in Riverwood and after door knocking in the local area it was crystal clear to me that local residents are vehemently opposed to this plan.
"The proposed Riverwood development is not going ahead in its current form and I will not stop fighting until the community gets the right outcome, which is renewing Riverwood in a way which compliments our local area rather than ruining it.
"I am happy that the Minister for Planning and Homes and the Land and Housing Corporation has listened to the community's concerns and acted in their best- Interests."
Federal member for Banks, David Coleman said it is great news that the Riverwood Plan has been withdrawn.
"I've been working to stop this plan since 2017, and literally thousands of local residents have expressed their opposition to it. I want to thank the many people who attended my community meetings about the Riverwood Plan and signed my petitions on this issue. I will continue to work against any future plans for inappropriate development in our area," he said.
"While the existing units need to be upgraded, that does not mean that large numbers of apartments should be added to the area. Belmore Road is already congested, and it makes no sense at all to add thousands of additional residents to Riverwood. It is good that the Government has recognised this and withdrawn the plan."
