St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Victory for residents as Riverwood Housing Plan is killed-off

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated February 17 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The NSW Land and Housing Corporation had prepared a rezoning proposal for the Riverwood Estate to construct of 3,900 dwellings, including new social housing, ranging from three to 12-storeys.

The Land and Housing Corporation will not be pursuing the redevelopment of the Riverwoodestate due to inadequate traffic and road infrastructure.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.