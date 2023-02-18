St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

High winds hit Sutherland Shire

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated February 19 2023 - 9:39am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
High winds hit Sutherland Shire

NSW SES received more than 780 calls yesterday including 53 to Sutherland Shire after severe thunderstorms and high winds impacted Sydney Metropolitan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.