High winds hit Sutherland Shire

NSW SES received more than 780 calls yesterday including 53 to Sutherland Shire after severe thunderstorms and high winds impacted Sydney Metropolitan.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning warning with damaging winds and possible large hailstones around 5.55pm yesterday for people in parts of Blue Mountains/Hawkesbury and southern Sydney areas.
In total, NSW SES received 789 including 648 Sydney Metro incidents in the 24 hours to 5am today.
The main areas of operations were Hornsby - 82, Ku-ring-gai - 72, Hawkesbury - 57, Auburn - 55, and Sutherland - 53.
Most impacted areas in Sutherland Shire were Caringbah, Royal National Park, Jannali, Bonnet Bay.
Jobs included trees down on residential areas, roofs, roads, causeways and fences.
Damage has been reported such as window damage, power lines, roof and tiling damage, and leakages.
Sydney Airport recorded a wind gust of 93km/h at 6:49pm.
Teams are continuing to work through incidents from last night into this morning, with more jobs being recorded throughout the day.
The Severe Thunderstorm warning was downgraded at 9:05 pm last ngiht (Saturday, 18 February).
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW SES on 132 500. In life threatening situations, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
