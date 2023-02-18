St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Arncliffe man charged in connection with alleged cocaine dial-a-dealer crackdown

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated February 19 2023 - 9:14am, first published 9:07am
Police have charged the alleged directors of an organised syndicate running a "Dial-a-Dealer" operation from Sydney's Inner West.

JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

