Arncliffe man charged in connection with alleged cocaine dial-a-dealer crackdown

Police have charged the alleged directors of an organised syndicate running a "Dial-a-Dealer" operation from Sydney's Inner West.
In September 2017, investigators from Central Metropolitan RES South established Strike Force Northrop to investigate and target the ongoing supply of cocaine across Sydney.
In November 2022, the focus moved to an alleged Sydney-wide cocaine supply syndicate allegedly operating out of a Marrickville café, and a motor service business.
As part of ongoing investigations, targeted police operations were conducted between 10am and midday Friday (17 February 2023), with search warrants executed and three men, aged 33, 24 and 31, arrested.
Investigators executed search warrants at two businesses at Marrickville, two homes at Roselands, and a third home at Arncliffe.
Police will allege in court the syndicate supplied at least 375 200g-bags of cocaine, which has an estimated potential street value of almost $115,000. When the search warrants were executed, officers seized almost $30,000 cash and a further 14g cocaine.
A 33-year-old Roselands man and a 24-year-old Arncliffe man have each been charged with supply prohibited drug (ongoing basis), supply prohibited drug (indictable quantity), direct criminal group, and deal with proceeds of crime.
A 31-year-old man has been charged with two counts of supply prohibited drug, and participate in a criminal group.
All have been bail refused to appear before Parramatta Local Court on Saturday 18 February 2023.
Investigations under Strike Force Northrop are ongoing.
Anyone with information about the supply of prohibited drugs and other criminal activities in their community is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
