Linda Burney launches Voice Week of Action

By Pictures: John Veage
Updated February 19 2023 - 1:44pm, first published 1:37pm
Minister for Indigenous Australians and Member for Barton Linda Burney has today launched a "Yes" Week of Action campaign in the Barton electorate to support an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to Parliament.

