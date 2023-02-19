Linda Burney launches Voice Week of Action

Minister for Indigenous Australians and Member for Barton Linda Burney has today launched a "Yes" Week of Action campaign in the Barton electorate to support an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to Parliament.
Minister Burney today met with a diverse group of local community leaders and organisation representatives at 18 Grams café in Kogarah to rally support for the Voice at a local level.
There were opportunities for locals to learn more about the benefits of the proposed constitutional change and ask questions about the proposal.
The Voice is about two things:
1. Recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders in the Constitution
2. Consultation with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders on laws and policies that affect them
Week of Action campaigns are rolling out nationwide from 18 to 24 February as an opportunity for communities to take a collective step towards a successful "Yes" vote at the Referendum.
"Everyone knows you get better results when listening to people on the ground and letting them have a say on issues affecting them. That's what the Voice will do," Ms Burney said.
"It's particularly important to me to see my local community vote to get behind this positive change because it will be Australians who decide this Referendum, not politicians.
"The Barton electorate is a community with an abundance of goodwill for First Nations Australians, and I'm heartened to see strong support for the Voice at a local level."
The Referendum will be held in the second half of this year.
For more information visit: https://voice.niaa.gov.au/
