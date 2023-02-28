Labor candidate for Miranda Simon Earle says shire Liberals have been giving voters "the silent treatment" on extending the M6.
Mr Earle said the local Liberals have been promising to deliver the project for the shire since the 2011 state election when Miranda voters gave Graham Annesley a clear mandate to build it underground.
Mr Earle quoted from the first speeches in Parliament of Cronulla MP Mark Speakman and Eleni Petinos saying the then F6 was vital for the shire.
In 2011, Hansard recorded Mr Speakman saying, "The only way to truly ease congestion is to get through traffic off our local roads and onto a new motorway across the shire to complete the missing link between Sydney and the Illawarra".
Four years later, Ms Petinos also expressed her strong support, saying she would "advocate for our community to ensure that this vital piece of infrastructure is finally delivered to our shire".
Mr Earle said, now, "when the issue of the traffic congestion in the shire is raised now, Ms Petinos and Mr Speakman go strangely silent on the M6".
"The M6 hasn't even made it within 7 km of [Captain Cook Bridge] let alone across the Georges River."
Mr Earle supports extending the motorway underground, but Labor leader Chris Minns indicated in 2022 it wouldn't happen if he was elected, saying Sydney already had too many tollways.
Mr Earle said, in the meantime, reserved land should be made available for community use, such as parks, playgrounds, better amenities and sporting fields.
He said M6 land at Miranda was being used for a roadworks compound and another site at Gymea was still closed to commuter parking after an asbestos find in 2019.
Ms Petinos said she and Mr Speakman's promise was to fight for an M6 in a tunnel as much as possible.
Ms Petinos said the Liberal government was delivering stage 1 from Arncliffe to Kogarah by 2025 and had spent $50 million planning an extension south.
"This was opposed by Labor, with former member Barry Collier saying it would be built over his dead body," she said.
[Mr Collier made the comment in 2007, but in 2013, after returning to Parliament, changed his mind and said he would consider supporting the project if it was in a tunnel under Sutherland Shire and met other conditions.]
Ms Petinos said, until the M6 was extended to the shire, "we're delivering extended clearways through the Brighton-Le-Sands corridor, which Labor says it will stop."
Mr Speakman said Transport for NSW had advised remediation of the Gymea land was expected to be completed by June 30 and he would continue to urge it to be re-opened for at least informal parking.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.