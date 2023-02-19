St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Missing 13-year-old girl last seen at Sutherland

February 19 2023 - 3:25pm
Police appeal for public help to find girl, 13, last seen at Sutherland

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a teenage girl who was last seen at Sutherland.

