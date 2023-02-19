Police appeal for public help to find girl, 13, last seen at Sutherland

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a teenage girl who was last seen at Sutherland.
A police statement said Meiah Vandenbovenkamp, 13, was last seen at an address in Boyle Street about 6pm yesterday (Saturday).
"After failing to return home, officers attached to Sutherland Shire Police Area Command commenced inquiries to locate her," the statement said.
"Family and police hold concerns for her welfare due to Meiah living with a condition which requires treatment."
Meiah is of Caucasian appearance, 155cm to 160cm tall, of thin build, with dyed red hair.
She was last seen wearing a black jumper and track pants.
Police said she may be travelling via public transport and frequents the Sydney CBD and Sutherland Shire areas.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
