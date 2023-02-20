St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

A true test for International runners

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated February 20 2023 - 2:54pm, first published 12:30pm
Australia's highly anticipated quartet of Oliver Hoare, Jessica Hull, Stewart McSweyn and Abbey Caldwell delivered under the immense pressure of a home World Championships. Picture Fred Etter

Oliver Hoare's medal tally is growing as Australia's Mixed 4x2km Relay team raced into Australian athletics history with a bronze medal at the 2023 World Athletics Championships Bathurst.

