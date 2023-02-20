Oliver Hoare's medal tally is growing as Australia's Mixed 4x2km Relay team raced into Australian athletics history with a bronze medal at the 2023 World Athletics Championships Bathurst.
Commonwealth games Gold Medalist Hoare led from the front as the world's best runners battled both the terrain and conditions in an instant classic down under.
With Hoare leading out the team first leg and coming back in third, it was Jessica Hull who made significant inroads on the second leg to move Australia into the lead with a 12-second turnaround, before Stewart McSweyn did what McSweyn does and Abbey Caldwell anchored the team to a 23:26 performance - five seconds behind silver (Ethiopia) and 12-seconds behind the gold medalists Kenya.
Ollie who flew back on Friday for the race said he knew there would be pressure as they were expected to medal.
"There is always pressure when it comes to racing on home soil when you have the resumes that we have and the anticipation of what was to come. That's why we do this sport, we handle the pressure the way we handle it and being at home, I know personally that people have come here to cheer us on," Hoare said.
A day that started with scorching temperatures and ended in a thunderstorm at Mount Panorama provided a true test for distance stars from around the globe.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.