It was a pressure cooker game but the Saints came away with the points in their two day weekend clash against Randwick Petersham.
It was always going to be a tight contest at Hurstville Oval in the round 13 clash with a team who were just sitting outside the all important top six with three games to play.
The visitors needed the winning points and won the toss electing to bat. Then they started to lose early wickets leaving the Saints bowlers thinking their day might be cut short but some late digging in by Mitchell (43) and Burton (31) still left them with lots of work to do eventually getting 10 wickets for 184 runs off their 65 overs.
Wickets were shared by the Saints lads with Stapleton, Dobson, McKenzie and MacMillan getting two each.
Play continued on Sunday with the home team sitting comfortably at 3-90 chasing the 184 set by Randwick Petersham, but a steady flow of wickets throughout the morning kept the pressure on until the final winning runs were scored with the Saints finishing eight down.
It was heart in mouth stuff and the St George batsman had the work to do reaching 8 / 186 (62 Overs) with Bartier best of them with a hard fought 47 off 80 balls faced, the ever dependable Blake Nikitaras also chipped in with a solid 38 off 55 balls with five fours and two sixes - Peter Francis weathered the storm with a tough 16 not out facing 67 balls.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
