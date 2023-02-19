St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

St George take the points

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated February 20 2023 - 1:31pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saints bowler Thomas McKenzie and fielder Luke Bartier dismiss the stubborn Ashley Burton for 31- a player who was holding up the Randwick Petersham innings. Picture John Veage.

It was a pressure cooker game but the Saints came away with the points in their two day weekend clash against Randwick Petersham.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.