It was heart in mouth stuff and the St George batsman had the work to do reaching 8 / 186 (62 Overs) with Bartier best of them with a hard fought 47 off 80 balls faced, the ever dependable Blake Nikitaras also chipped in with a solid 38 off 55 balls with five fours and two sixes - Peter Francis weathered the storm with a tough 16 not out facing 67 balls.