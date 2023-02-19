Rockdale Ilinden got back to their winning ways defeating Manly United 2-0 in their first game at home of the 2023 National Premier League's NSW Men's season in front of a good crowd on Sunday afternoon at the Ilinden Sports Centre.
Goals from the club's new skipper Alec Urosevski and a debut hit from Loic Puyo gave Paul Dee's men the three points in a great clash.
Rockdale were doing all the talking in the opening quarter-hour but were unable to register a strike to show for their efforts whilst Manly were content to play patiently out from the back.
It was the man-of-the-moment Urosevski, who opened the scoring after another a great break down the far side and a good cross saw the ball loop upward for the captain to nudge over the line from directly under the crossbar for a deserved lead after 18' minutes.
The match became scrappy toward the end of the half with a number of cautions issued but it was the home side who took the slenderest of leads into the break.
It was a resurgent Manly United who returned to the field and pressed for the equaliser as a flurry of quick substitutions were made.
Rockdale were not to be denied on the day when substitute Loic Puyo netted his first NPL NSW Mens goal in stoppage time to double the lead and ensure the home side secured the three valuable points on offer.
Ilinden coach Paul Dee was delighted with his side's opening win in front of a vocal Rockdale crowd.
"I'm very, very happy with that performance," he said.
"After last week's game to this, for every player who took the pitch today, they can hold their heads high.
"The effort was magnificent and that's what we asked of the boys and to get the win in front of our home fans is special too.
"We have some of the most passionate supporters in the league, they love the club and the players feel it when they pull on the shirt.
"To get the win today in a tactical contest such as this one was fantastic."
Rockdale Ilinden now play Sydney Olympic away at Belmore at 3pm on Sunday and need to keep their winning ways on track as every victory is now critical in the new first past the post format to decide the 2023 NPL champion.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
