Botany Bay kites take to the skies

Kite surfers took to the skies on Botany Bay last weekend in the Quest to be crowned the Sydney King and Queen of the Big Air.
In a first for NSW, Ryan Parsons was crowned the King and Marine Sudre the Queen of the Big Air with Martin Rasp awarded the highest jump(15.9m) in the Big Air Open Session.
The winner of the Queen title, Marine Sudre said it was a fantastic event.
"It brought a sense of community and fun to the local and interstate kiters, and everyone had a great time."
Organised by Kiteboarding Australia, they were determined to make the first event memorable and fun.
There were three major categories to ensure they could engage and encourage kiteboarders of various skills and levels to participate and they needed to run in 25+knots of wind.
Competitors heights and hang time are recorded on a small 'Woo' device that is attached to their Kite board.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
