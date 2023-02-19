St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Botany Bay kites take to the skies

John Veage
Updated February 20 2023 - 1:33pm, first published 8:30am
Queensland Kitesurfer Ryan Parsons took out the inaugural King of the Big Air competition at Kurnell on Saturday. Picture John Veage

Kite surfers took to the skies on Botany Bay last weekend in the Quest to be crowned the Sydney King and Queen of the Big Air.

