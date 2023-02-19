South Sydney stole the show on Saturday afternoon in Mudgee, as the Rabbitohs won an entertaining Charity Shield game 42-24 over the Dragons.
The South Sydney NSW stars Damien Cook and Cameron Murray combined to do much of the damage through the opening 40 minutes, setting up three of their side's four first-half tries, while Latrell Mitchell, Cody Walker and Jai Arrow all scored to give the Rabbitohs a 26-0 lead at the break.
Defence looks to be a major concern for the Dragons as will be the confidence of young fullback Tyrell Sloan, who in between some good moments in attack made four errors at the back.
Sloan showed some spark as the game went on but his first half in particular will leave Anthony Griffin with a lot to consider.
After a South Sydney ambush in the first half a much-improved effort from the Dragons saw them outscore South Sydney 24-16 in the second .
Consecutive tries to Moses Mbye and Jayden Sullivan, followed by another later on to Feagai, all of which were converted by Zac Lomax, reduced the deficit to 32-12 with 20 minutes to go.
The temperature hit the 36 degree mark before kick-off in Mudgee, triggering the introduction of drinks breaks.
The win sees the Rabbitohs reassume the overall lead in the Charity Shield standings, with 18 wins to the Dragons' 17, and five draws between the two sides.
The pressure is now on the Dragons, who finished the 2023 Pre-season Challenge without a win,the only saving grace is they have an extra week to prepare due to having the bye in Round 1.
