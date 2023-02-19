Several houses in Sutherland Shire were significantly damaged by the ferocious winds which hit on Saturday evening.
The shire's SES deputy local commander Sam Corby said 70 requests for assistance were received from storms from about 6.30pm.
"These mostly related to trees down blocking roads or damaging properties," he said.
"Several houses received significant damage due to large trees landing on them."
Inspector Corby said about 50 local SES volunteers participated in the response, working until 3am on Sunday morning to restore access to properties and undertake emergency repairs.
Further crews were deployed during the day on Sunday to clear residual damage, he said.
"With the shire still in the middle of storm season the weekend storm is a timely for residents to ensure they take steps to prepare their properties including trimming overhanging branches, clearing gutters and securing loose items around their properties," he said.
The SES's standard advice for damaging wind situations includes, if safe to do so:
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
