St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Watch
Photos

Fire and Rescue NSW Chief Superintendent Darryl Dunbar leads Australian response team in Turkey

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated February 23 2023 - 11:03am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Former zone commander of Georges River, Chief Superintendent Darryl Dunbar of Fire and Rescue NSW, is leading the Australian response team in Turkey, after earthquakes devastated the region, and in neighbouring country Syria.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.