Former zone commander of Georges River, Chief Superintendent Darryl Dunbar of Fire and Rescue NSW, is leading the Australian response team in Turkey, after earthquakes devastated the region, and in neighbouring country Syria.
More than 47,000 people have been killed in the disaster, which struck on February 6.
The Australian Government has committed $18 million in humanitarian assistance for those affected.
It includes the deployment of a Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART), which is being led by the highly experienced Dunbar, along with 22-tonnes of critical supplies and high-tech equipment.
Crews - 72 Australian emergency services personnel including firefighters, ambulance paramedics, doctors and structural engineers, are completely self-sufficient, with ration packs and fire extinguishers to tents and bandages.
Technical equipment, including search 'snake' cameras, seismic listening devices and laser building monitoring systems are being used. The mission has mostly turned to body recovery, and giving families the chance to bury their dead relatives.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.