St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Oatley West Public School receives new playground grant

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated February 20 2023 - 5:57pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oatley West Public School students with Oatley MP Mark Coure. The school has received money for its new playground area.

They may not find any dinosaur fossils hidden beneath the soil but these students will surely unearth some interesting discoveries about the natural environment surrounding their school.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.