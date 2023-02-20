They may not find any dinosaur fossils hidden beneath the soil but these students will surely unearth some interesting discoveries about the natural environment surrounding their school.
Oatley West Public School has received $75,803 from the NSW Government under the 2022 Community Building Partnership Grant program.
This money will help students built an 'Archaeological Dig' - a new playground area.
"Kids need to learn, but they also need to play, and lunch and recess time is an important part of a child's development at school." Oatley MP Mark Coure said.
"This funding will enable Oatley West Public School to construct a fun and high quality outdoor space which will encourage creativity and collaborative play."
The grant program seeks to fund grassroots community projects, which have significant benefit to the local schools, community groups and organisations.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
