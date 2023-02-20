St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Two wins but just short on the cash

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated February 20 2023 - 2:09pm, first published 11:00am
Always the entertainer Ronaldo Mulitalo scored a double in his teams win over the Bulldogs. Picture NRL Images

The Sharks have managed not to disappoint any fans, only their bank account this pre-season, with a 36-16 victory over the Bulldogs on Sunday afternoon seeing them make it two from two in the Pre-season Challenge.

