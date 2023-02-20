The Sharks have managed not to disappoint any fans, only their bank account this pre-season, with a 36-16 victory over the Bulldogs on Sunday afternoon seeing them make it two from two in the Pre-season Challenge.
This result followed the Sharks 28-16 win over the Knights in last Friday night's Pre-Season Challenge clash in Gosford.
It was close but wasn't enough to jump them past the Sea Eagles to win the $100,000 competition, they needed the maximum 15 competition points to draw equal with Manly and force a countback - which they would have won on points differential.
They fell just short of the 10 offloads needed for the third bonus point, securing bonus points for tries and line breaks.
After a start which saw Blayke Brailey kick out on the full and his team let in a soft try within the opening two minutes, Cronulla put their heads down and were the better team for much of the 80 minutes at Belmore .
Back-rower Teig Wilton and winger Ronaldo Mulitalo both scored doubles in the win, halves Nicho Hynes and Matt Moylan looked good in their roles, while fullback William Kennedy produced some huge plays on defence, including a crucial try-saver midway through the half.
With the win safely in the bag after the scoreline blew out to 30-4 coach Craig Fitzgibbon rested most of his star players for the final quarter of the match.
Sharks captain Dale Finucane said the best thing that came out of the game was their resilience on the tryline.
"It was a traditional trial where we were a bit scrappy at times when you're trialling a number of different players.
"We leaked some towards the end there but it was otherwise pleasing," he said
The news wasn't as good for the Harvey Norman Women's Premiership Sharks as they battled hard at their first game at home but lost by 14-12 to the Central Coast Roosters in their third premiership round match.
They next play the Bulldogs in round four at PointsBet Stadium on Sunday.
Even the most loyal fans know the NRL Sharks have a rough early draw with the team at home to the Rabbitohs at PointsBet Stadium on Saturday, March 4 before games away to Parramatta and the Raiders.
