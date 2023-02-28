It was all about great expectations at the kick-off to the third stage of St George Hospital's re-development, and the latest update to the project is tracking as it should.
On February 28 there was the opportunity to see the next phase of the $740 million project underway.
Main works on the $411 million third stage begin within weeks, but Tuesday morning was the occasion to anticipate what's to come.
This major phase of the project includes outpatient, ambulatory and integrated care services, pathology specimen collection, a new day rehabilitation unit, increased sub-acute and rehabilitation in-patient beds and sub-acute aged care unit.
It also will feature a behavioural management unit, an acquired brain injury unit, palliative care, surgical services with refurbished operating theatres, enhanced diagnostic imaging (medical imaging and nuclear medicine) and a new Clinical Skills Centre.
In addition to that there will be a new public forecourt and green spaces, which will provide a welcoming environment that supports patient well-being.
This all complements the previously completed Emergency Department, eight-level Acute Services Building and upgraded Birthing Suite and Operating Theatre redevelopment.
Health Minister Brad Hazzard along with Oatley MP Mark Coure were on site to see the development take shape.
"This is a very exciting day for the St George community, with construction about to begin," Mr Hazzard said.
"The new Ambulatory Care Building will be a one-stop-stop for community and out-of-hospital services, bringing together a range of new, enhanced and existing health services into the one location, right next to the St George Hospital campus."
BESIX Watpac was rewarded the construction contract to deliver the new building and car parking following a competitive tender process.
"The new facility will meet the health needs of the St George and Sutherland community now and into the future by providing more accessible care for patients, ultimately improving health outcomes," Oatley MP Mark Coure said.
Liberal Candidate for Kogarah Craig Chung, said the project showed commitment to greater health services "in the heart of Kogarah."
"I am genuinely excited about how this investment by our government will deliver a range of new, enhanced and existing health services in one location," he said. "This significant investment by the Liberal Government in Kogarah will ensure more people can get quality care close to home."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
