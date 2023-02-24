Project Youth, which supports young people in Sutherland Shire, rocked it out recently for a unified event of stage tunes.
The organisation that advocates giving young people the opportunity to thrive regardless of the challenges they may face, took their vision to a new musical level.
One of its successful projects is the creative arts and music program, and it came alive with talent this month.
Project Youth is fortunate to have a music studio, called Studio Y, in the Youth Centre at Menai. The studio has nurtured talent across the years, with talented young people producing great music, giving them the chance to express their identities through song.
As a part of Studio Y, Project Youth applies for grants to run events and provide further opportunities for young people to perform. Through these grants it is able to run a program called the Soul Collective, which brings together creative young people in a supported, non-judgmental and trauma informed setting.
In February, Project Youth held an open mic night hosted by the Soul Collective where 12 young artists performed for young people from the surrounding areas.
It celebrated the power of music to bring people from all different walks of life to together to celebrate community through some live performances.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
