St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Photos

Project Youth's open mic night is a musical success

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated February 24 2023 - 4:39pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Project Youth, which supports young people in Sutherland Shire, rocked it out recently for a unified event of stage tunes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.