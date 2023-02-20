Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: Georges River Social Justice Charter

As Mayor of Georges River Council, I am immensely proud of the local community's growing diversity. Council upholds the belief that everyone's voice is valid and important.
With this, it is critical that we remove systemic barriers to provide equitable access to opportunities, and to celebrate the diversity of our local community.
Today marks World Social Justice Day, and Council is excited to launch its Social Justice Charter. The Social Justice Charter aims to drive social change and improve community outcomes by building a culture of access and participation.
As part of the launch, Council will host events commencing from March that will be themed around the four Principles of the Social Justice Charter - Participation, Equity, Respect, and Empowerment.
These four events are designed to encourage residents to communicate their positive experiences in relation to the four Principles. The events will identify the community's priorities and facilitate opportunities to participate in Council decision-making.
For example, community feedback captured throughout the four events will inform the Social Justice Action Plan that is due to be developed in 2023.
Ongoing, it is our commitment to ensure that social justice principles are embedded in all of Council's processes and community services, including all policies, plans and strategies. This will in-turn support the way that Council works with residents, local businesses, community groups and organisations.
If you have an interest in shaping your local community, I urge you to get involved in Council's Social Justice Charter launch events and participating in Council meetings, Your Say community consultations, and community focus groups.
To learn more about the Social Justice Charter events to be delivered through the year, visit the What's On page on Council's website: Georges River Council - What's On (nsw.gov.au)
