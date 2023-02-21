St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Dragons donate $100,000 to the St George Foundation

February 21 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Danny Robinson, St George Leagues Club Chief Financial Officer with acting chief executive of St George Foundation Sally-Anne O'Brien.

St George Foundation has accepted a donation of $100,000 from the St George Leagues Club to continue the Foundation's work in supporting charities investing in children and young people in need.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.