Dragons donate $100,000 to the St George Foundation

St George Foundation has accepted a donation of $100,000 from the St George Leagues Club to continue the Foundation's work in supporting charities investing in children and young people in need.
The $100,000 donation was accepted by acting chief executive of St George Foundation Sally-Anne O'Brien at the annual NRL Mudgee Charity Shield on Saturday.
"At St.George Foundation, we're passionate about supporting local children's charities that are transforming the lives of children and young people," Ms O'Brien said.
"Last year, St George Foundation granted $1.4 million to 31 charities across Australia and I'm excited to see the impact that this $100,000 donation will have in the community."
St.George Foundation is the official charity partner of the St George Illawarra Dragons and the Charity Shield, an annual charity match between the StGeorge Illawarra Dragons and the Rabbitohs with a history spanning over 40 years.
"St George Foundation administration costs are covered by St George Bank meaning 100 per cent of this donation will go directly to our grants programs brightening the future of children and young people in need," Ms O'Brien said.
Danny Robinson, St George Leagues Club Chief Financial Officer and St George Foundation Governor said: "It's our great privilege to be able to support the Foundation's work. I've directly seen the impact and tireless work of the team at St.George Foundation. We look forward to another year of supporting children and young people across Australia."
Since 1990, St George Foundation has helped been local charities deliver their critical services and develop new ones.
The Foundation has provided more than $40 million in funding to small children's charities across Australia.
