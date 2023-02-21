Going to the classroom this week was a little more exciting than usual.
Pancake Cake was marked by several schools, which took advantage of the fun occasion by serving up some tasty bites on the playground.
St John Bosco Primary School at Engadine joined in on the celebration, with some of the senior children handing out freshly made fluffy pancakes.
Whether plain or with butter and jam, they went down a treat.
Pancakes were traditionally eaten on Shrove Tuesday to use up ingredients which should not be eaten during Lent, which begins the day after, on Ash Wednesday.
Pupils bought a pancake for 50 cents at recess to enjoy the 'feasting before fasting' and contribute towards fundraising for Project Compassion.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
