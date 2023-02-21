St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

St John Bosco Primary School Engadine celebrates Pancake Day

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated February 22 2023 - 1:20pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Going to the classroom this week was a little more exciting than usual.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.