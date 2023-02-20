St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Migratory birds could be impacted by early start to dredging in Port Hacking, say experts

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
February 21 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The dredge Port Frederick in Port Hacking this week. Work will be carried out from February to June, as weather conditions allow. Picture by Chris Lane

An earlier than expected start to dredging in Port Hacking could impact migratory birds, experts believe.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.