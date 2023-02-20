An earlier than expected start to dredging in Port Hacking could impact migratory birds, experts believe.
The dredge Port Frederick arrived on Sunday and will be followed by another.
Sutherland Shire Council said in a statement on Friday about 70,000 cubic metres of sand will be dredged from navigation channels in the port and deposited in Bate Bay to help replenish Cronulla and North Cronulla beaches, which were devastated by storms in 2022.
The council said work will be carried out from February to June, as weather conditions allow.
Concerns about the impact on migratory birds have been raised by Julie Keating, who was chosen by the council as Sutherland Shire Environmental Citizen of the Year for 2022 for her work in supporting shorebirds in Port Hacking.
Ms Keating said the Avian Specialist Report in the Review of Environmental Factors for the project noted there was not going to be any impact on migratory shorebirds because the action was going to occur in winter, when the birds were away on migration.
"However, the dredger turned up on Sunday," she said.
"When the dredging timetable appeared, Birdlife Australia tried to get the start moved to April, when the critically endangered eastern curlews would have left for migration. That was ignored.
"The next five weeks are critical for the eastern curlews as they try to pack on enough weight for their non-stop flight from here to the Yellow Sea, a flight that can take up to 12 days.
"The eastern curlews have one of the highest levels of protection available, being protected under the Federal EPBC Act and 3 international treaties."
Ms Keating said the council website stated the timetable was March to June 2023: dredging works Areas 4 and 8.
"Here it is February and the dredge disturbing the migratory shorebirds in Area 4," she said.
"Clearly the dredge should not be anywhere near the eastern curlews in March when they are madly preparing for migration.
"The dredging could have an impact on their ability to put on enough weight this year to survive the migration journey.
"If the dredger chases them out of Port Hacking when they are roosting, they don't return for the all important feeding session at the next fall of tide."
Comment is being sought from the council.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
