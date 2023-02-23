Update
Sutherland Shire Council says an independent expert assessment determined the dredging of Port Hacking was unlikely to cause any significant or negative impacts to migratory shorebirds or their habitat.
The council responded on Thursday to concerns, raised earlier in the week, that an earlier than expected start to the project could impact shorebirds preparing for a flight to the northern hemisphere, which can take up to 12 days.
A spokesman said the council commissioned a detailed review of the likely environmental impact of this dredging project prior to work commencing, including an assessment of the potential impact to migratory shorebird habitat.
"This independent expert assessment determined that approved dredging activities were unlikely to cause any significant or negative impacts to migratory shorebirds or their habitat," he said..
"Dredging vessels will travel along a pre-approved route which will see them pass no closer than 200 metres away from migratory shorebird habitat.
"Dredging vessels will also not be in operation as they pass these areas, ensuring minimal risk to these environmentally sensitive habitats."
The spokesman said the works were being conducted by a leading industry operator with sound experience in conducting dredging along the Port Hacking, having been engaged to do this work a number of times previously.
"All dredging and sand placement activities will be conducted in strict compliance with mitigation measures set out under an independently drafted Review of Environmental Factors and in accordance with relevant project approvals and licences," he said.
Julie Keating, the Sutherland Shire Environmental Citizen of the Year for 2022, who raised the concerns, has been invited to respond.
An earlier than expected start to dredging in Port Hacking could impact migratory birds, experts believe.
The dredge Port Frederick arrived on Sunday and will be followed by another.
Sutherland Shire Council said in a statement on Friday about 70,000 cubic metres of sand will be dredged from navigation channels in the port and deposited in Bate Bay to help replenish Cronulla and North Cronulla beaches, which were devastated by storms in 2022.
The council said work will be carried out from February to June, as weather conditions allow.
Concerns about the impact on migratory birds have been raised by Julie Keating, who was chosen by the council as Sutherland Shire Environmental Citizen of the Year for 2022 for her work in supporting shorebirds in Port Hacking.
Ms Keating said the Avian Specialist Report in the Review of Environmental Factors for the project noted there was not going to be any impact on migratory shorebirds because the action was going to occur in winter, when the birds were away on migration.
"However, the dredger turned up on Sunday," she said.
"When the dredging timetable appeared, Birdlife Australia tried to get the start moved to April, when the critically endangered eastern curlews would have left for migration. That was ignored.
"The next five weeks are critical for the eastern curlews as they try to pack on enough weight for their non-stop flight from here to the Yellow Sea, a flight that can take up to 12 days.
"The eastern curlews have one of the highest levels of protection available, being protected under the Federal EPBC Act and 3 international treaties."
Ms Keating said the council website stated the timetable was March to June 2023: dredging works Areas 4 and 8.
"Here it is February and the dredge disturbing the migratory shorebirds in Area 4," she said.
"Clearly the dredge should not be anywhere near the eastern curlews in March when they are madly preparing for migration.
"The dredging could have an impact on their ability to put on enough weight this year to survive the migration journey.
"If the dredger chases them out of Port Hacking when they are roosting, they don't return for the all important feeding session at the next fall of tide."
Comment is being sought from the council.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
