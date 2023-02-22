St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Maliana Art Show fundraiser for Timor-Leste communities

EK
By Eva Kolimar
February 23 2023 - 7:00am
Some of the young people in Maliana being helped by the funds raised by the Maliana Art Show and other fundraising efforts. Picture supplied

The Maliana Art Show from July 8-9 (10am-5pm) will raise funds for the community of Maliana in Timor-Leste.

