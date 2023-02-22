The Maliana Art Show from July 8-9 (10am-5pm) will raise funds for the community of Maliana in Timor-Leste.
This major art show being hosted by the Bosco Friends of Maliana, and will be held at the Valdocco Centre, St John Bosco College Hall, Banksia Avenue , Engadine.
This event is for artists wishing to sell their art, art lovers wanting to see and/or buy art, and people wishing to support the community of Maliana, Timor-Leste.
There will also be an opportunity to win works art by reputed artist such as Catherine Harry, Josh Van Gestel, John Vander, and others.
There will be an official launch and art prizes on the Saturday evening, attended by Sutherland Shire Mayor Carmelo Pesce, Hughes MP Jenny Ware and the ambassador of Timor Leste, Inês Maria De Almeida.
Details: barry@shirepsych.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
