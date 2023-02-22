A talented film and television special effects make-up artist has swapped her brushes for goggles, as she makes her watery descent into a tough challenge.
Caringbah's Lucy Woolfman has started clocking up 100 kilometres in the pool at Sutherland Leisure Centre for children's charity, Starlight Foundation in the Super Swim Challenge.
It is a cause close to her heart. Seeing young people go through difficult times was an experience she shared, when at age 26, she was hit by a car in Sydney's CBD on September 16, 2019.
Last year, she had to have her leg amputated. But that's not stopping her from chasing this latest stride.
She has already raised thousands, and hopes to gather more funds for children going through life-saving treatment.
"I am swimming my laps mostly in the 50 metre pool and sometimes at Caringbah Leisure Centre," she said. "I've also done some swims down the south coast as that's where I was at the start of February."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
