LETTER TO THE EDITOR
I would like to add my two cents worth to your report on the overgrown state of the path under Captain Cook Bridge and other major road verges in the shire.
The shared path from Captain Cook Bridge to Woodlands Avenue, Taren Point is in the same state.
I have reported this numerous times, originally to Sutherland Shire Council, who were prompt in their response to inform me that this path was the concern of Transport for NSW (TfNSW).
The council officer agreed it needed attention and he would forward it on to TfNSW.
That was I think August 2022. I followed it up with another report to TfNSW in October with no response. So I followed that up with another report in December 2022, and I received a response saying it will be dealt with in the new year, fair enough.
The response was 23rd December.
So, on February 2, with still no action, I followed it up with another report. This time it was actioned but to the absolute minimum standard.
The path is still in need of a substantial upgrade. It is the main north/south route for cyclists and very well utilised by pedestrians as well.
Another bugbear of mine is the bike lane on the Princes Highway at Loftus, south bound, where it enters into Rawson Avenue. Half the bike lane is blocked by overgrown vegetation. I have been reporting this for 12 months. Never have I received a response.
I understand maintenance can take time to act on but this is beyond a joke. And the standard of work that the contractors sometimes complete can be very lacklustre.
Name supplied
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
