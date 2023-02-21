Eleni Petinos is seeking a third term representing the Liberal Party in the seat of Miranda at the March 25 election.
Ms Petinos, a lawyer who worked in taxation before entering parliament in 2015, cruised to victory at the last election, gaining 64.4 per cent of the vote, two-party preferred.
Following boundary adjustments since then, the Liberal margin is 14.4 per cent, but the seat has seen some big swings in the past.
The Labor candidate Simon Earle, who stood against Scott Morrison at the 2022 federal election and gained a swing of 6.6 per cent two-party preferred, is hopeful.
Gaye Cameron, who has represented Pauline Hanson's One Nation in previous state and federal elections, is standing as an independent on this occasion.
The Greens have not yet named a candidate.
ELENI PETINOS
Ms Petinos was unavailable for an interview with the Leader for this report, but provided written answers to questions.
Ms Petinos spoke of her achievements and priorities for the electorate, but declined to comment on her sacking from the ministry in 2022 and the government's attempted compulsory acquisition of homes at Jannali for a commuter car park in 2021.
Ms Petinos said she was "passionate about our community and have the experience and proven track-record to continue delivering for the Miranda electorate".
"Over the past eight years, I've listened to and supported individuals and groups across the electorate including those from our schools, sporting groups and community organisations," she said.
"Whether it be the over $150 million that has been invested into upgrading Sutherland Hospital's emergency department, operating theatres and MRI or the grassroots investment into local sporting infrastructure and equipment, this support is only made possible by the NSW Liberal Government's strong economic management.
"Only a Perrottet Liberal government can manage our state's finances to create opportunities and invest in infrastructure to meet the future needs of our community, both here in the shire and across NSW."
Ms Petinos said she had worked hard to deliver projects that would "make a real difference for our community". "Over the last four years, the NSW Liberal government has been investing in our local community by upgrading Sutherland Hospital, building the M6 Stage 1 (in progress), improving local roads including the Princes Highway at Kirrawee and Sylvania, along with Linden Street (in progress), upgrading local schools for example the new multipurpose hall at Jannali East Public School, and improving public transport with an accessibility upgrade of Como Station and also new commuter car parking (in progress)."
Ms Petinos said she would "continue to work hard to support our community and create opportunities in the future by delivering the Liberal team's plan for NSW" and "will continue to invest in our local area and fight to ensure that the shire get's it fair share of funding for our hospital, schools, infrastructure".
SIMON EARLE
Labor candidate for Miranda Simon Earle says he is "clearly the underdog, but I am not prepared to write myself off".
"I am offering people a fresh start, someone who will listen, someone who is absolutely committed to the community, as has been demonstrated by the volunteer work I have done," he said.
"I am ready to listen to people and go in and fight for them. I will give it everything.
"People have told me they don't think they are getting that from the current member."
Mr Earle said he had not planned to stand in Miranda, but members of the community and Labor Party figures were impressed by his performance in the federal election against Scott Morrison in Cook, and asked him to back up.
The chief executive of a not-for-profit training organisation, Mr Earle, 50, is a former primary school teacher and has also run small businesses, one in partnership with TAFE.
Mr Earle sees it as an advantage that he is "not a career politician".
"My working life as a school teacher, running small and medium size businesses and working in the not-for-profit sector has given me a fair bit of life experience, which I will bring to the job," he said.
Mr Earle and his wife Emma and their two high school age children live at Caringbah.
Mr Earle is a volunteer lifesaver with North Cronulla Surf Club, has served as a Nippers Squad Leader, and also previously volunteered with Marine Rescue NSW.
GAYE CAMERON
Gaye Cameron, who has previously represented Pauline Hanson's One Nation in Miranda and in the federal seat of Cook, is standing as an independent.
Ms Cameron resigned from One Nation this year after seeking a position on the party's ticket for the Legislative Council.
"All applicants went through a culling and interview process," she said. "I was interviewed along with other applicants, and I was not offered a winnable position.
"I had given six years of hard loyal work for the party, its members and volunteers.
"I consulted with my husband and close peers and decided time to move on, which I did and resigned on 28th January.
"As I have so much to give the community, and dearly wish to represent the community in Macquarie Street, I am contesting Miranda as an independent."
Ms Cameron described herself as "a true conservative, with strong values around education, health, economy and small business, infrastructure for the people, law and order and other social issues including protection of our environmental assets such as the greenspace and waterways."
Ms Cameron is a psychotherapist and social worker in private practice.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.