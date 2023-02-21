Ms Petinos said she had worked hard to deliver projects that would "make a real difference for our community". "Over the last four years, the NSW Liberal government has been investing in our local community by upgrading Sutherland Hospital, building the M6 Stage 1 (in progress), improving local roads including the Princes Highway at Kirrawee and Sylvania, along with Linden Street (in progress), upgrading local schools for example the new multipurpose hall at Jannali East Public School, and improving public transport with an accessibility upgrade of Como Station and also new commuter car parking (in progress)."