Bayside's $4 million grant to fix potholes

By Jim Gainsford
Updated February 22 2023 - 4:19pm, first published 4:00pm
$4 million in funding will go towards repairing roads within Bayside that have been heavily impacted by potholes as a result of the extreme weather last year.

Bayside Council has secured a $4 million grant under the NSW Government's Regional and Local Roads Repair Program (RLRRP) that will be used to repair local roads that have been significantly impacted by severe weather experienced during 2022.

