Bayside's $4 million grant to fix potholes

Bayside Council has secured a $4 million grant under the NSW Government's Regional and Local Roads Repair Program (RLRRP) that will be used to repair local roads that have been significantly impacted by severe weather experienced during 2022.
"This funding will go towards repairing roads within Bayside that have been heavily impacted by potholes as a result of the extreme weather last year."Mayor Dr Christina Curry said.
This funding is in addition to the approximately $4m Council has already allocated to asphalt road resurfacing and rehabilitation in its current budget.
The RLRRP is a $500 million program funded by the NSW Government to support councils to undertake urgent repairs to their road network impacted by severe flooding, storm damage and extreme weather conditions during 2022.
A condition of the grant is that the road repairs done using this funding must be completed within 12 months.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
