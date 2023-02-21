Immense lifestyle appeal

Set privately in a boutique complex of only six apartments, "this impeccably presented contemporary home showcases quality inclusions throughout, impressive proportions, light filled interiors and an alfresco entertaining area," said agent Jon Brookes.
"Offering easy low-maintenance living, this beautifully presented home is only moments to the local rail station, as well as Cronulla's pristine bays and beaches, cafes, eateries, schools and golf courses," he added.
The building is of "solid brick and concrete construction," and its position also helps to provide "sun-filled interiors capitalising on east and westerly aspects."
In terms of design, you'll enjoy a layout which features open plan living along with a private low-maintenance courtyard which includes a covered entertaining area. To help you cater for everyone there's a "new gourmet stone kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar."
Meanwhile other comforts throughout the home include ducted and split air-conditioning systems, as well as a "complete main bathroom, quality timber and carpet flooring."
Accommodation is in the form of oversized bedrooms, each with built-in robes, and a main bedroom with an ensuite and a balcony.
There's also a new powder room and internal laundry, a huge double automatic garage with internal access, plus storage areas.
