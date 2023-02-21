St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

3/98 Kingsway, Woolooware

By Prestige Property
Updated February 28 2023 - 3:50pm, first published 12:05pm
Immense lifestyle appeal

3 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR

  • Price: $1.4m to $1.5m
  • Agency: Brookes Partners Real Estate, Cronulla
  • Contact: Jon Brookes 0416 069 169
  • Inspect: By appointment

Set privately in a boutique complex of only six apartments, "this impeccably presented contemporary home showcases quality inclusions throughout, impressive proportions, light filled interiors and an alfresco entertaining area," said agent Jon Brookes.

