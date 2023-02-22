St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Georges River Council's International Women's Day breakfast

February 22 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georges River Council is 'Celebrating Women in Business' at its International Women's Day breakfast event on March 8.

Georges River Council is 'Celebrating Women in Business' at its International Women's Day breakfast event on Wednesday, 8 March.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.