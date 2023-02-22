Georges River Council's International Women's Day breakfast

Georges River Council is 'Celebrating Women in Business' at its International Women's Day breakfast event on Wednesday, 8 March.
In its third year, the event will feature a panel discussion with local female leaders from the Georges River area, a formal breakfast and lucky door prizes.
This year's theme 'Embrace Equity', aims to celebrate women's achievement, raise awareness about discrimination and respect differences that people may have.
Guest speakers include Sonia Krcalovic, Senior Constable, St George Police Area Command; Sharlene Mackenzie OAM, Managing Director Allawaw Aboriginal Corporation; Jada Mundine, 2022 Third Sector Young Leadership Award Winner and Georges River Council's Deputy Mayor, Kathryn Landsberry.
As a survivor of domestic violence and stage-four breast cancer, Sonia's motivation for becoming a police officer was driven by her desire to help others escape domestic violence, which currently is experienced by one in four Australian women.
Sharlene is a proud Wiradjuri woman who moved to Sydney from the south coast at 42 to continue paving the way for local Aboriginal communities through her passion and work. A trailblazer in the NGO and First Nations sectors, she received the 2022 Medal of Order (OAM) and was a NSW Aboriginal Woman of the Year Award finalist in 2020.
A proud Wiradjuri and Bundjalung woman, Jada is the 2022 Third Sector Young Leadership Award Winner recognised for her outstanding achievements in the not-for-profit sector. Having lived and worked in the Georges River area, she is focused on giving back to her mob and empowering the next generation of local leaders through her current role as a project support officer.
Georges River Mayor Nick Katris said, "Embracing equity means driving positive change by empowering local women to succeed within their communities and various professions.
"Our guest speakers, including my fellow colleague, Councillor Landsberry, will share their personal stories to help inspire women in Georges River. Their journeys remind us all why it's important to have a supportive environment to help you thrive."
All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to Kingsway Care, leading provider of adult temporary and crisis housing in southeast Sydney. Kingsway Care, under its Platform 9 banner offers at least two crisis accommodation refuges within the Georges River area.
Equal opportunities are no longer enough, let's #EmbraceEquity together!
Event details
When: Wednesday 8 March 2023
Time: 7.30am - 10.am
Where: Club Central, 2 Crofts Ave Hurstville, NSW 2220
Cost: $40
To book or to learn more about Celebrating Georges River Women in Business, visit Council's What's On page.
