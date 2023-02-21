Marist College Kogarah offers a curriculum that's focused on the future Advertising Feature

Marist College Kogarah students can choose from a wide range of subjects designed to give them a broad education and ready them for the challenges ahead. Picture supplied

Marist College Kogarah was founded in the charism of the Marist Brothers and established in the early 1900s to meet an increasing demand for more Catholic educational opportunities in the St George area.

Today it offers a broad education to boys in Years 7 to 12.

The school motto is "Finis Coronat Opus" - the end crowns the work - which means that hard work will always yield reward.

College principal Simon Ghantous said students can choose from a wide range of subjects designed to give them an education that will ready them for the challenges ahead.

"This year the College has launched a new suite of elective subjects for students in Years 9 and 10," Mr Ghantous said.

"These subjects are contemporary and future focused. They include prototyping and inventing, architecture, journalism and entrepreneurship, among others."

The College underwent several upgrades to facilities over the course of last year.

The resurfacing of the basketball court and main yard has provided students with safer surfaces for practical PDHPE lessons and games during recess and lunch breaks as well as for sport.

"The refurbished library offers contemporary learning spaces for individual and group work," Mr Ghantous said.

"The library is home to the after school tutoring program which takes place each afternoon from Monday to Wednesday with ex-students mentoring and supporting current students. The library also includes two Learning Labs which are STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) facilities used by classes across Years 7 to 12."

Marist College Kogarah has a long history of sporting achievements and many notable sporting alumni. It offers a broad range of sporting opportunities and pathways for students to participate in representative sport.

With its rich history the College is always keen to connect with its past and is in the process of reigniting its Alumni Association.

Mr Ghantous said with that in mind, he was keen to hear from former students.

The aim is to host an event to celebrate the launch of the Kogarah Marist Alumni in the first half of this year.

"Last year, the College hosted groups from 1962 and 1972 and we are always interested in working with former students to strengthen the Kogarah Marist community," he said.