Sublime views and a tempting menu on offer in Hurstville Advertising Feature

The rooftop location provides a stunning backdrop to your dining experience at Above 8 Bar & Lounge. Picture supplied

Above 8 Bar & Lounge in the heart of Hurstville is guaranteed to surprise.

Located on level 9 above Travelodge Hotel Hurstville, it offers panoramic eastern views. As you step out of the lift, the floor to ceiling glass windows showcase Botany Bay stretching from Sydney Airport, across to Cronulla and the National Park.

By day the natural light - a bonus of the rooftop location - provides a bright, welcoming atmosphere.

Dusk and evening sittings deliver a different, but equally captivating experience, with twinkling lights and cosy fireplaces.

Whether it is a date night, a catch-up with friends or a business meeting to impress, the menu provides plenty of temptation with fresh locally sourced ingredients.

Choose artisan, hand stretched pizza or try the contemporary plates designed for sharing.

If you're looking for something special, enjoy the choice of two brunch menus on Sundays, with live acoustic entertainment.

A specially curated shared menu is also available Fridays and Saturdays.

The cocktails tell a story with every sip with a menu of original creations along with everyone's classic favourites.

Rounding out the beverage menu are hand-picked boutique wines as well as a range of craft beers and rare spirits.

Uniquely located between the city and southern Sydney, Above 8 Bar & Lounge offers a relaxed, modern setting without having to stray too far from home.