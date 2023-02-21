LETTER TO THE EDITOR
We would like to thank wholeheartedly the Leader newspaper and journalist Murray Trembath, for giving us unwavering support for our endeavour to procure a much needed MRI for Sutherland Hospital.
It shows what a community newspaper the Leader is, keeping the residents of Sutherland Shire informed of everything that is happening in our areas that maybe they wouldn't be aware of otherwise.
We mounted a campaign in early 2019 when we realised the hospital did not have an MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging), essential for detailed images of the organs and tissues in the body without any radiation.
This realisation came from Sandra waiting for several days for transport to St George, and being put back daily as someone else was deemed to be more urgent.
We decided to do something about this situation.
For four years the Leader has continued to support and report on our lengthy journey with in-depth articles to assist in our determination towards acquiring this invaluable piece of hospital diagnostic equipment.
Many in the community were unaware and shocked to find out that Sutherland hospital didn't have an MRI on-site. Some were willing to share their disturbing stories when they realised they would have to be transported by ambulance or taxis to other hospitals for MRI scans which were limited to 3 a day for 5 days.
We met with Mark Speakman on several occasions and he made representations to NSW Health to expedite the MRI.
New staff to manage the MRI have been hired, and in-patients and staff in Sutherland are now beginning to experience the ease of providing MRI scans to patients as required by their needs.
All in all, we are so grateful to the Leader newspaper for their assistance and in sharing in part the eventual success of this campaign.
Sandra Hudson and Marilyn Urch
Editor's note: Health Minister Brad Hazzard invited Ms Hudson and Ms Urch to cut the ribbon at last week's MRI official opening in recognition of their efforts.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
