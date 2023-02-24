Former Endeavour Sports High School student Ellie Bull, 21, is chasing her dream to cheers for the Dallas Cowboys.
The young talent who has been a Cronulla Sharks Mermaid for five years, and also cheers for the Illawarra Hawks basketball team, hopes to secure her ultimate goal - audition for the famous Cowboys.
Ellie graduated from a two-year diploma in elite performance at Ettingshausens Kirrawee and teaches dance, cheer and musical theatre at an Anglican school in Sydney's western suburbs.
"I love sport - I've grown up watching football and soccer. I used to go to Sharks games with my family as a young girl and seeing the cheerleaders on the field, I didn't want them to stop," she said.
"Being able to dance and cheer while watching a game, is amazing. I'd always done dance and when I auditioned at 17, I became part of the squad.
"Dallas is on my bucket list so I'm in the process of looking into visas to get myself there. I had been in contact with them since last year and they invited me to a prep class.
"Cheerleading is lot more appreciated there. The training is like nothing I've experienced before, with their famous kick lines and routines."
