St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Mark Speakman talks up Liberals' investment in infrastructure and frontline essential workers

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated February 22 2023 - 3:02pm, first published February 21 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brad Hazzard and Mark Speakman with Liberal Party campaign volunteers in the seat of Cronulla. Picture supplied

Results in marginal seats in St George and Sutherland Shire will be crucial in the outcome of the March 25 election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.