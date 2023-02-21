Results in marginal seats in St George and Sutherland Shire will be crucial in the outcome of the March 25 election.
Senior government minister Mark Speakman spoke of their importance at the official launch, by Health Minister Brad Hazzard, of the Liberal campaign for Cronulla.
Mr Speakman, who has held the seat since 2011, said, "The vibe on the ground is pretty good in Cronulla, but we know we have to win those marginal seats".
"It's not just about Cronulla tonight, its about Holsworthy and Heathcote and Oatley, East Hills and Penrith."
Following boundary adjustments, Heathcote is now a notionally marginal Labor seat with a 1.7 per cent margin, while the Liberals have margins of six per cent in Holsworthy (which covers parts of the Menai area), 6.8 per cent in Oatley, 0.1 per cent in East Hills and 0.6 per cent in Penrith.
Mr Speakman told the gathering that since the last election NSW had experienced the worst pandemic the nation had seen, the worst bushfires and floods and a once-in-a-century drought.
"They were incredible natural disasters, all coinciding in a four-year term, and yet this state has come through stronger than ever," he said.
"That doesn't happen by chance. The fact we are the strongest economy in the country does not happen by chance.
"It's because we as Liberals know how to run an economy and have superior economic management."
Mr Speakman said NSW had the lowest unemployment rate in the country, the fastest jobs growth and the highest consumer and business confidence, notwithstanding it was the state affected the most by COVID, because it was open-looking, and worst affected by natural disasters.
"There are headwinds ahead," he said. "We see interest rate rise after interest rate rise, which will knock the economy about, but as we go into those troubled waters we need a Liberal government to manage the economy."
Mr Speakman said the present government had undertaken massive investment in infrastructure and provided a record numbers of doctors, nurses and teachers.
He said he had been in parliament with four premiers, and each had their own style.
Dominic Perrottet was "not there to keep a seat warm, but to continue transforming NSW," he said.
Mr Perrottet had not been afraid to take "a very brave stance" on gaming and stamp duty reform, and was also bringing in major preschool and pharmacy changes, he said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
