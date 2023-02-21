St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
New York circus performers Acrobuffos coming to The Pavilion at Sutherland

February 22 2023 - 8:30am
The visually spectacular global hit Air Play. Picture supplied

New York circus performers Acrobuffos will present their visually spectacular global hit Air Play at the Pavilion Performing Arts Centre Sutherland on March 3-5.

