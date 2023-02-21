New York circus performers Acrobuffos will present their visually spectacular global hit Air Play at the Pavilion Performing Arts Centre Sutherland on March 3-5.
Air Play played to sold-out audiences when it premiered at the Sydney Festival 2020.
Promoters say this return season promises to again thrill audiences with its unique take on circus, comedy and spectacle, making full use of the soaring spaces at the transformed Sutherland Entertainment Centre.
"With flying umbrellas, larger-than-life balloons, giant kites floating over the audience, and the biggest snow globe you have ever seen, this wordless circus-style performance brings to life the very air we breathe through colourful comedic mime," the promoters say.
"Created in collaboration with sculptor Daniel Wurtzel, Air Play is an adventure of two siblings journeying through a surreal world, transforming ordinary objects into uncommon beauty. Fabrics dance in the wind, balloons have a mind of their own, confetti turns into the night sky, and an enormous canopy of hovering silk forever alters their future.
"A breathtaking homage to the power of air, the production tells a story that is as heart-warming as it is hilarious. Packed full of gales of laughter and stunning images, Air Play is a moving visual poem that's joyful for all ages to watch."
Rachel Healy, Pavilion Performing Arts Centre Interim Director said, "Air Play is one of those special shows that lives on in your memory for years to come. My children still talk about it three years after its unforgettable 2020 Sydney Festival season! Bring the whole family to Sutherland's spectacular new performing arts centre and fall in love with the show that's wowed audiences on five continents."
For more information on Air Play and further program announcements, visit: thepavilionarts.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.