Siblings take Richie Walker

The 37th annual Richie Walker Aquathon was finally held in perfect conditions at Gunnamatta park on Saturday February 18 with over 200 senior and junior competitors from all over Australia racing the 1K swim 5K run event which was also a qualifier for the world championships to be held in 2024 in Townsville.
Due to the excessive rainfall in the Sydney region (47mm)the previous week the Cronulla Triathlon Club had to postpone the Richie Walker Aquathlon from Saturday February 11 until Saturday February 18.
A race that has been awarded National Championship status by Triathlon Australia requires the event organiser to provide sufficient water quality analysis results from an accredited agency, as proof that the water is safe to swim in.
Ultimately a high quality field still turned up, but it was Western Sydney's brother and sister Joel and Tilly Offord, who took the crowns in the open category.
Joel led the entire race from start to finish and 2022 champion Tilly amazingly finished third overall defeating all but two of the men.
Tilly is a paramedic and also won the Sean Maroney Cup for the first responders category.
Bexleys Josh Wooldridge finished 12 seconds behind Offord in the men's with Kurnell's Angus Sampson third .
This is the first time siblings have taken the double win for the event which also doubled as the New South Wales State Aquathon championship and major fundraiser for the heart foundation which has seen the Cronulla Triathlon Club raise significant amounts of money over the 37 years .
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
