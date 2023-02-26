St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Siblings take Richie Walker

John Veage
John Veage
Updated February 27 2023 - 8:15am, first published 8:00am
Keeping the win in the family-Tilly and Joel Offord with Cronulla Tri Clubs Richie Walker race director Ian Ross.

The 37th annual Richie Walker Aquathon was finally held in perfect conditions at Gunnamatta park on Saturday February 18 with over 200 senior and junior competitors from all over Australia racing the 1K swim 5K run event which was also a qualifier for the world championships to be held in 2024 in Townsville.

