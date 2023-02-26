Zoe Newman started playing hockey when she was five years old with Tartans Hockey Club at Woolooware's Jenola Hockey Fields .
The now 23 yr old from Gymea has finally realised her dream making her debut for the Hockeyroos in Sydney .
After progressing up the hockey ranks, winning the gold medal with the NSW under-21s then being selected in the Australian under-21 side, goalkeeper Zoe Newman and Madison Smith are the two new faces in the Hockeyroos team that featured in the FIH Pro League mini tournament with China and Germany at the Sydney Olympic Park Hockey Centre in early February.
The duo were members of the 2022 Women's National Development Squad, and Hockeyroos Head Coach Katrina Powell said they deserved their chance as she looks to use the global Pro League tournament to expose more players to international hockey against the world's best nations.
"There are opportunities for players outside of our 22 - so that's why across the two Pro League tournaments in Sydney and Hobart we will use 27 athletes," she said
"Zoe has stood out during the camp and we want to invest in a third goalkeeper and make sure we have options in that area."
"We're looking forward to seeing them play on the international stage and then taking the opportunities that come their way."
The Hockeyroos wrapped up their Sydney leg of the FIH Pro League 2022-23 Season with a 3-3 draw against Germany, the Hockeyroos taking points from all four of their matches at Sydney Olympic Park- Zoe and the team now turn to the next FIH Pro League series in Hobart starting on February 28 .
All the games were close and Zoe said she didn't know when she would take to the field then the Hockeyroos scored some quick goals to be 3-0 up against Germany and Zoe got her chance.
" It was great, I didn't know If I'd get on and with a lead they sent me out and everyone cheered- the German players were wondering what was going on- but they were nice to me."
The University student who is studying for her Masters in Architecture plays for the Ryde Women's team.
" Im super excited for the opportunity and happy that all the hard work I've done is starting to pay off-this is just the beginning "
Hockeyroos Head Coach Katrina Powell was pleased with the overall outcome, which saw Zoe and two other players make their international debuts.
"It has been a really enjoyable experience, we've played some good hockey, scored some good goals and we trialed some different players in this series and that will continue in Hobart. That's another bonus on top of the improvement we have made here."
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.