St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Sport/Local Sport

New Hockeyroos team for FIH Pro League matches

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated February 27 2023 - 10:24am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After working her way up the hockey hierarchy, 23 yr old Zoe Newman made her debut for the Hockeyroos against Germany in Sydney. Picture John Veage

Zoe Newman started playing hockey when she was five years old with Tartans Hockey Club at Woolooware's Jenola Hockey Fields .

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.