Upgrade plans for Heslehurst Reserve, Brighton-Le-Sands playspace

Bayside Council is calling for community input on its plans to upgrade the playspace at Heslehurst Reserve, corner of Moate Avenue and Princess Street, Brighton-Le-Sands.
The Heslehurst Reserve upgrade will include new playground equipment for pre-school and lower primary age groups, park seating, and landscaping improvements.
The design for the upgraded playspace will include:
To see the concept plans and to provide your feedback, go to:
Online: Click here to complete the online submission form.
Hard copy: Return a hard copy submission to one of our Customer Service Centres which are open from 8.30am to 4.30 pm Monday to Friday:
Eastgardens Service Centre, Ground floor,152 Bunnerong Road, Eastgardens NSW 2036 or
Rockdale Service Centre, 444-446 Princes Highway, Rockdale NSW 2216.
Email: haveyoursay@bayside.nsw.gov.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.