St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Upgrade plans for Heslehurst Reserve, Brighton-Le-Sands playspace

February 21 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Heslehurst Reserve upgrade will include new playground equipment for pre-school and lower primary age groups, park seating, and landscaping improvements.

Bayside Council is calling for community input on its plans to upgrade the playspace at Heslehurst Reserve, corner of Moate Avenue and Princess Street, Brighton-Le-Sands.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.